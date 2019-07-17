0 ‘He was a model officer': Off-duty officer shot while visiting friends has died

PITTSBURGH - Off-duty police officer Calvin Hall, who was shot early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, has died, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Hall, 36, was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot three times in the back, according to investigators. He died Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

“We as a Bureau are heartbroken. We are in mourning. We are supporting each other, and we are keeping Officer Hall’s family in our prayers and doing whatever we can to support and lift them in this dark, devastating time,” Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a statement.

Hall was stationed in Northview Heights for the last two years. Police said he was assigned there because of his positive attitude and ability to relate to people.

Officials said Hall previously worked for Braddock Police and had also worked as a police officer for Point Park University.

Schubert’s statement went on to say:

“In his time here he left an indelible mark on his brother and sister officers, as well as the community he served. He was known for his quick smile, ever-optimistic attitude and for his career-long focus on community policing. He was a model officer. He made it a priority to connect with residents, and succeeded in doing so.”

Hall will receive full burial honors, police said.

Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto released the following statement:

“On behalf of all residents of the City of Pittsburgh I want to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Officer Hall, a man who was deeply committed to his public service to the community. The coming days will once again be difficult ones for our city, as we come together to mourn in pain and sadness.”

Peduto has ordered all flags at city facilities to fly at half-staff through the Hall’s funeral.

Schubert said Hall’s death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

“We are investigating the strong possibility, based on gathered evidence, that Officer Hall, who was off duty, was in fact acting under the color of the law when he was fatally shot,” Schubert said.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released the following statement:

“It’s heartbreaking and I want everyone to know that he served our community with the utmost integrity, professionalism and empathy.

“He was a supreme credit to our force, as I’m sure he was to the City of Pittsburgh. It’s my understanding that he was shot while trying to break up a fight. That is wholly consistent with his character.”

The Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1 is also remembering Hall:

“Brother Hall is remembered as a dedicated, professional, and congenial person dedicated to assisting the citizen of Pittsburgh. He was committed to his family and could be relied upon both personally and professionally because he went above and beyond to assist others.”

