Head of FBI Pittsburgh discusses election security, keeping drugs off the streets

PITTSBURGH - The FBI often keeps quite about investigations, working from the shadows and behind the scenes, but ahead of this fall’s mid-term elections it is taking that work into the open.
Special Agent in Charge of FBI Pittsburgh Robert Jones spoke with reporters Thursday about what’s being done differently this year to calm concerns about outside influence.
“Federal elections will always be the biggest target, but there's no reason to believe people would be trying to target Western Pennsylvania more than Southern California or the central part of the country,” he said.
However, the Washington County native said most of what the bureau does is far removed from the headlines and has a much bigger impact.
“Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of our cases have nothing to do with Clinton emails or the Russia investigation or meddling in elections. I've got agents on the streets everyday rescuing kidnap victims,” he said.
Jones also spoke about fighting the opioid epidemic and his desire to hire more agents to do so.
But, he said, the FBI is also dealing with other drugs on the streets including synthetic marijuana, the same type of drug believed to be responsible for causing prisons statewide to go on lockdown.
