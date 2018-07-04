PITTSBURGH - Close to half a million people are expected to attend Pittsburgh's Fourth of July celebration, and the fireworks will be broadcast live on Channel 11.
We've learned there will be a zero-tolerance policy for fighting, intoxication, underage drinking and disorderly conduct, problems that had plagued downtown events in previous years.
The following items will be prohibited in Point State Park:
- Alcohol
- Drones
- Grills
- Laser Pointers
- Weapons
- Explosives
- Ammunition
Anyone entering Point State Park will be subject to a security check.
Fireworks are not allowed in the park. City law prohibits the use of any fireworks, even those that are legal, within 150 feet of a structure.
River Rescue, Pittsburgh Fire and the Coast Guard will patrol the rivers.
State Park Rangers, Mounted Police and Pittsburgh EMS and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies will patrol on land.
