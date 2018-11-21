PITTSBURGH - Wednesday is peak travel time for holiday traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Overall, 3.7 million vehicles are expected on the Turnpike over a 6-day stretch between Tuesday and Sunday. The heaviest volume, with over 75,000 vehicles each day, is expected between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday and noon and 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Turnpike Commission has halted all active construction until Tuesday to help ease congestion and suggests that drivers stop every two hours to take a break.
PennDOT has been working to make sure that drivers on interstates and local roads are able to avoid delays.
PennDOT traffic management staff have analyzed holiday data from years past and identified locations and timeframes where congestion typically increases. The department has also partnered with police for increased enforcement of speeding and impaired driving laws.
TRAVELING ON THE TURNPIKE?... One of the Heaviest Travel Times for the Thanksgiving Holiday is TODAY Between 7am and 8pm. We Already Have an Accident Reported on the Turnpike - Reduce Your Speed and Wear Your Seat Belt! #wpxi pic.twitter.com/6M4qMX9lzz— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 21, 2018
In the Pittsburgh area, traffic approaching the I-376 corridor from the Parkway East and Parkway East, U.S. 19/Route 51, Route 28, U.S. 22, the Parkway North and I-79 will be alerted to I-376 conditions using electronic message boards.
The boards will also be used for additional messaging including:
- Messages regarding aggressive driving, impaired driving, and buckling up will be posted during the holiday;
- Travel time messages will be posted leading into areas of identified historic congestion; and
- Roadwork will be restricted on all interstates throughout the region.
Channel 11's Trisha Pittman says that while traffic will still be heavier through the weekend, until Tuesday, there are better days to travel if you want to avoid the heaviest delays.
Thanksgiving Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see roughly 200,000 vehicles less each day.
