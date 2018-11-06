0 Headed to the polls for the midterm elections? Here's what you need to know

PITTSBURGH - With midterm elections Tuesday, many voters may have questions about getting out to vote. Whether you are a first-time voter or a seasoned voter, here is what you need to know if you’re planning to hit the polls.

When are the polls open?

In Pennsylvania, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. According to the Pennsylvania election website, the busiest times of day to vote are in the morning and in the evening.

It’s important to note that if you are in line before or at the time the polls close, you will be allowed to cast your vote.

How do I find my polling place?

Registered to vote but aren’t sure where your polling place is located? You can find out looking up your polling place location and get directions to your polling place.

First time voting? What do I need to prepare?

The first time you vote, you must bring a photo or non-photo ID.

Learn about the voting system in your county and watch a demonstration of how it works.

Not sure who is running?

You can find a sample ballot on your county election office website.

What if my name isn’t listed on the voting roster?

If your name is not in the voter roster and you believe you registered to vote in your precinct, you may have the right to vote on a provisional ballot. Your vote will count if election officials determine that you are eligible to vote.

How do I report an election complaint?

The Pennsylvania Department of State oversees complaints. If you are aware of election fraud or irregularities, you can report it to them.

File a complaint by using an online form to report any of the following:

• If you believe your rights have been violated.

• If you have a complaint about how elections are being conducted.

• If you are aware of any voter fraud.

Where can I learn about the results?

