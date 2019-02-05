  • Health aids charged with abuse of an adult with special needs

    SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police said the very people entrusted to care for special needs clients at an adult day facility are now charged with hurting one of them.

    Three Lifesteps aids working out of a community home in Summit Township, Butler County, are charged with abuse of a care-dependent person.

    Investigators said the aides pushed and shoved the 33-year-old victim, who is nonverbal and is living with severe special needs.

    Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz it’s talking to police found out they have video evidence. She’s also contacting the Lifesteps facility and the Pennsylvania Department Of Aging for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

