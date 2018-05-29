The Allegheny County Health Department is getting some help to fight the opioid epidemic.
Health department officials announced they received a $350,000 grant to support their expansion of its outreach in local communities impacted by the opioid epidemic.
Officials said part of the funds will be awarded in mini-grants to help support community overdose prevention and response.
The money will also be used to conduct interviews to gather information to help focus intervention strategies.
Officials said overdoses can be prevented and it’s important that county residents have access to the best and most effective treatment to support their recovery.
For more information, visit www.achd.net/overdoseprevention/.
