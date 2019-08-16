0 Health Department lifts consumer alert for Burgatory restaurant

PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Allegheny County Health Department were warning consumers about issues found during the most recent inspection of a Burgatory restaurant.

On Friday afternoon, the health department lifted the consumer alert a representative of the restaurant told Channel 11.

According to health officials, the Burgatory on Freeport Road at the Waterworks Shopping Plaza had issues with storing food at hot and cold temperatures.

Health Department inspectors also found issues with pest management including fruit flies in the mop sink area and mouse droppings on the floor.

The manager of the restaurant told Channel 11 on Friday that the staff actively worked to rectify the situation. A representative for the restaurant sent a statement to Channel 11:

"The ACHD will be back at about 3 p.m. Friday to assess the issue. The alert was not for mouse droppings. The alert was for a malfunction with a cooler, caused by one of the lines to be not at a temperature limit. It was rectified right after. ACHD was aware, we just have to re-evaluate it. The mouse droppings were in a maintenance closet at the bottom of a water heater. It was nowhere near food preparations. All of the equipment was repaired while an inspector was present, in regard to the malfunctioning line. Health officials said the alert would be taken down Friday."



