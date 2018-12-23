  • Health experts urging contact users to remove lenses before falling asleep

    Health experts are urging contact users to remove their lenses before falling asleep.

    Sleeping in contact lenses puts you at risk for serious infection.

    A new study from researchers at the University of New Mexico looked at six cases.

    One patient slept in his lenses for two weeks and developed a pierced cornea and a bacterial infection.

    Another patient developed bacterial and fungal infections in his eyes.

    Doctors recommend removing and cleaning your contacts every night, as well as washing your hands before putting your fingers near your eyes.

