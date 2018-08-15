  • Health network breaks ground on new North Hills hospital

    A new hospital is coming to the North Hills.

    Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health broke ground Wednesday on a new 160-bed medical center on Perry Highway in Wexford.

    The new facility will be connected to the Health and Wellness Pavilion already in operation.

