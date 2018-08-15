Health network breaks ground on new North Hills hospital

A new hospital is coming to the North Hills.
Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health announcing it’s buildings a new hospital in Pine Township. It’s a story I’m working on for Channel11 News tonight #WPXI pic.twitter.com/lG0F39Z17A— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) August 15, 2018
Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health broke ground Wednesday on a new 160-bed medical center on Perry Highway in Wexford.
The new facility will be connected to the Health and Wellness Pavilion already in operation.
Damany Lewis has more details on the new hospital, and talks to residents about possible traffic woes it could bring, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man found not guilty in pizza shop assault
- Pittsburgh, Greensburg dioceses included in report that names 300 alleged 'predator priests'
- Former Beaver Co. district attorney named in grand jury report fired from CYS
- VIDEO: Child hit by train
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}