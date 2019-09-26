0 Hearing delayed for off-duty Pittsburgh police officer accused in drunken hit-and-run

PITTSBURGH - A hearing was delayed Thursday for a Pittsburgh police officer accused of driving drunk and fleeing after hitting a bicyclist on the North Side.

Police said Brian Martin was off duty when he hit the bicyclist in June at Allegheny and Ridge avenues.

Channel 11 was there as Martin walked into the courtroom for his scheduled preliminary hearing on driving under the influence and other charges.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts.

CLICK HERE to find out how.

TRENDING NOW:

Martin, who was off duty at the time of the hit-and-run, was caught on surveillance footage leaving Tequila Cowboy, investigators said.

He allegedly spent five hours there where he's accused of drinking beer and two shots before he got in his truck and drove home, according to court documents.

RIGHT NOW: Pittsburgh Police Officer Brian Martin walking out of court. He’s charged in a hit & run incident following a night out on the North Shore. His preliminary hearing is now scheduled for November 6th. I just talked with his attorney. WATCH for updates on @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/0ryYVohOUO — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 26, 2019

That's when police said Martin hit a man riding a bicycle and took off.

Investigators were able to track Martin down at his house. Officers allege that when they spoke with Martin, his speech was slurred and that he said he had been at his house the whole time.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at beginning at 5 p.m., WPXI's Mike Holden has the next step in the legal process for Martin and what his attorney is hoping to get to move the case forward.

Martin’s attorney, Nicole Nino, says she’s now waiting to review crucial evidence and video in the case.

“We certainly have defenses to a lot of the accusations that are being made, and he’s holding up very well. He’s very confident in his position, and we look forward to our day in court,” Nino said.

The bicyclist was in court and is doing OK.

Martin is due back in court in November. He remains on unpaid administrative leave.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.