Hearing postponed for man accused of putting cameras in restroom at work

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man appeared at a magistrate's office on Wednesday after he was accused of secretly recording women he worked with in the restroom at their job.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Man secretly recorded women using restroom at his workplace, police say
Nicholas Traill was fired from his job at Cleveland Price-Incorporated in North Huntingdon earlier this month when a woman using the restroom told police she noticed a small, hidden recording device.
Hear more from his defense attorney below:
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man held captive in basement for days, beaten in front of children as young as 2 years old
- Nurse charged with sexual assault after woman in vegetative state gives birth
- Friends remember woman killed in Hazelwood crash as devoted leader
- VIDEO: Prosecutor: Suspect's claim that sexual encounter turned deadly isn't true
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}