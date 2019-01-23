  • Hearing postponed for man accused of putting cameras in restroom at work

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man appeared at a magistrate's office on Wednesday after he was accused of secretly recording women he worked with in the restroom at their job.

    Nicholas Traill was fired from his job at Cleveland Price-Incorporated in North Huntingdon earlier this month when a woman using the restroom told police she noticed a small, hidden recording device.

