HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban abortions once a baby’s heartbeat is detected.
Commonly referred to as a “Heartbeat Bill,” the legislation in Pennsylvania -- Senate Bill 912 and House Bill 1977 -- would prevent doctors from performing an abortion if the baby has a heartbeat.
According to the American Pregnancy Association, it is generally between 6 1/2 and 7 weeks when “a heartbeat can be detected and viability can be assessed.”
Sen. Doug Mastriano and Rep. Stephanie Borowicz have partnered to introduce the Heartbeat Bill in Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf said he would veto the bill.
More than 30,000 abortions were performed in Pennsylvania in 2017, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. About 18,500 of the abortions were performed at 8 weeks or less.
