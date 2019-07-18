PITTSBURGH - Clouds will give way to sunshine throughout the day Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 80's.
Thursday night, a weakening complex of rain and storms will move in from the northwest. There's a chance of a shower and storm in Pittsburgh overnight with the best chance north of the city. Lows will be in the low 70s.
On Friday, expect hot and humid conditions with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect. A few thunderstorms may develop Friday afternoon and evening with the heating of the day. Stay weather aware.
Saturday will also be sweltering. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105 degrees as the Excessive Heat Watch continues.
There are a number of local cooling centers activated in advance of the hottest weather we've seen this summer.
