PITTSBURGH - Clouds should briefly slow the warmup Saturday morning, and then the sunshine will push the temperatures up by afternoon. The highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel like it is near 100 degrees.
Scattered showers and storms may develop north along I-80 again around dinner time and drift south. Anything that pops up may have heavy rain including flooding downpours and the possibility of gusty, damaging winds.
A reminder: Check on the elderly and pay attention to pets making sure they are not in distress.
Showers and storms are likely at times Sunday, especially starting around noon through afternoon and evening. Some could be strong with heavy rain as a cool front approaches.
There are a number of local cooling centers activated in advance of the hottest weather we've seen this summer.
