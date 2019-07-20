  • HEAT ADVISORY: Hottest weather of the year this weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Heat and humidity could help to fuel showers and storms through the night, with some storms bringing the threat for heavier downpours and isolated damaging winds. 
     

    Most of the wet weather will start to fade around midnight, but the clouds will be slow to move out again early Saturday. 

    As sunshine returns through the afternoon Saturday, temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s, with heat index readings still expected to top out over 100º. A Heat Advisory continues through Saturday night. 

    There are a number of local cooling centers activated in advance of the hottest weather we've seen this summer.

