PITTSBURGH - Sunglasses and plenty of water today as humidity will be creeping back in during the day. High temperatures will reach into the 80s by late this afternoon.
A weak disturbance will trigger isolated showers and storms late this afternoon and this evening. As they push south through the area, a strong storm is possible with gusty winds and heavy rain. We are not expecting widespread severe weather, and many areas won't even see rain.
