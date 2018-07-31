  • Heavy storms cause building collapse, flooding in Fayette County

    4:29 P.M. UPDATE: Fayette County emergency officials said a building in South Union Township collapsed Tuesday afternoon as heavy rains and flooding swept through the area.

    Five people were in the building in the 400 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue Extension at the time, but all five have been rescued, officials said.

    Fire and EMS units are on the scene.

    Heavy storms caused severe flooding in Uniontown on Tuesday afternoon.

    Viewer Aaron Labin sent Channel 11 a video of high floodwaters rushing through the intersection of Lebanon and Mt. Vernon avenues.

