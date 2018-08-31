Heavy police presence after incident near Primanti Brothers in Strip District

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating an incident near the Primanti Brothers in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
Numerous police vehicles were seen in the area
Officials have 18th Street closed between Smallman Street and Penn Avenue.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is reaching out to police as he gathers the latest information about what happened -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
#BREAKING: Heavy police presence near Primanti Bros in Strip District. Police have 18th St closed between Smallman and Penn. Working to get you info. @WPXI WATCH Ch 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/tQRlCynb9M— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 31, 2018
