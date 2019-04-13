  • Heavy police presence after shots fired outside of Monroeville Mall, spokesperson says

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Police have responded to the Monroeville Mall after shots were fired outside of the mall, according to a spokesperson for the mall. 

    The spokesperson told Channel 11 police decided to clear the mall out of an abundance of caution and the mall will most likely remain closed for the rest of the night. 

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca can see multiple shell casings outside of the Macy's and a bullet hole in the door.

