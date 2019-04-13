MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Police have responded to the Monroeville Mall after shots were fired outside of the mall, according to a spokesperson for the mall.
The spokesperson told Channel 11 police decided to clear the mall out of an abundance of caution and the mall will most likely remain closed for the rest of the night.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca and Michele Newell are at the scene working to find out what happened. LIVE team coverage tonight on 11 at 11.
We're aware of an incident that occurred that the mall. Monroeville Police responded immediately and made the decision to clear the mall out of an abundance of caution. We will work with them as they continue their investigation.— Monroeville Mall (@MonroevilleMall) April 13, 2019
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca can see multiple shell casings outside of the Macy's and a bullet hole in the door.
NEW: multiple shell casings outside of Macy’s doors. Police are canvassing the area. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IC2zhgPQBP— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 13, 2019
You can see there is a bullet hole in the Macy’s door @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JT4D2QrviJ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 13, 2019
