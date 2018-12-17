  • Heavy police presence puts three Butler County schools in temporary lockdown

    BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A heavy police presence in Butler County led to a temporary lockdown at several nearby schools.

    According to our news partners at Inside Butler County, Butler Senior High School, Butler Intermediate and the Vo-Tech schools in Butler Township were in lockdown for over an hour Monday morning.

    The schools are just a few miles from Bessemer Avenue where there was a heavy police presence, Inside Butler County reported. The scene cleared around 10:45 a.m. 

    It's still unclear why police converged on the road.

