0 Heavy rain causes apartment building collapse in Fayette County

An apartment building in South Union Township collapsed Tuesday afternoon as heavy rains and flooding swept through the area.

Five people were inside the building when it collapsed.

"My mom went running and I heard her yell, 'oh, my God, oh, my God, call 911,'" said resident Sara Parker.

At one point, some were trapped.

"Two elderly people were buried underneath the debris," said South Union Fire Department Chief Rick McCormick.

Officials said the heavy rain is what caused part of the apartment complex on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

The scene was so big, resident Lori Davis couldn't even get to her building to see how bad the damage was.

"It’s the last thing I expected today to not have a place to go," Davis said.

David and other replaced residents are getting a lot of help from the American Red Cross.

Some of the residents were rushed to the hospital, but will be OK.

Heavy storms caused severe flooding in Uniontown on Tuesday afternoon.

Viewer Aaron Labin sent Channel 11 a video of high floodwaters rushing through the intersection of Lebanon and Mt. Vernon avenues.

Cross street of Lebanon south Mt Vernon and Dixon in Uniontown @WPXIScott @WPXI pic.twitter.com/AWPisrPXZf — Aaron Labin (@labin36) July 31, 2018

