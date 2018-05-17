Heavy rain, flooding washes out roads in South Hills

Slow moving storms dumped too much water too fast, leaving heavy rain running down hillsides and washing out roads.
Many areas in the South Hills were hit hard Wednesday night. Radar estimates up to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.
On Kilarney Road the slope is taking the water directly to the drain. When the drains are clogged, water comes up and under the pavement and starts to tear it up.
In front of Christina King-Kadduck's house on Stewart Avenue in Baldwin, the road is torn apart. She said she lived there more than a decade and it has never been this bad.
"It is the worst. I've seen it flood before, but not to this extent where it tore the road up," King-Kadduck said.
The road was refinished last year, but the drains can't handle the runoff. An old pipe that was supposed to carry water away -- is now exposed.
