0 Heavy rain, storms move south for evening; Warm, muggy through the night

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 6:58 p.m. Heavy rain and storms move south this evening.

Then mostly cloudy and muggy overnight a few showers are possible areas of patchy fog will develop late.

Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday still warm and humid with a slight chance of a few isolated showers and storms during the day.

Less humid air arrives later Monday into Tuesday but temperatures will remain in the 80s.

UPDATE 6:47 p.m. The Flash Flood Warning has been canceled.

The Flash Flood Watch has also been canceled for parts of the area. A watch remains in effect for parts of Fayette and Greene counties.

UPDATE 6 p.m. All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 8 p.m.

UPDATE 5:27 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 5:45 p.m.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m. - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties until 8 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning NOW for central Allegheny and west central Westmoreland counties until 8PM -Includes Pittsburgh -Dormont -West Mifflin -Bethel Park - Monroeville areas. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/fGhzXbK407 — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 6, 2019

UPDATE 4:49 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland until 5:45. Strong winds up to 60 mph and hail possible with this line. Reports of trees down in Westmoreland county in the 5 miles NW of Delmont. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/6qaxff3gGN — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 6, 2019

UPDATE 4:37 p.m. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts Allegheny, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:15 p.m.

There is another Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.

UPDATE 4:11 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.

Strong line of storms dropping across the area. Lightning and strong winds up to 60 mph. Stay safe and move indoors. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/6lvSjBbWOo — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 6, 2019

UPDATE 4:05 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties until 4:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 PM -Storm moving east at 40 mph. If you are in this area move indoors. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/LJV3w35RIa — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 6, 2019

UPDATE 3:35 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties until 4 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning if you are in this area move indoors. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/6wigfDaKgn — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 6, 2019

UPDATE 3:11 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties until 3:45 p.m.

A line of strong thunderstorms is moving southeast at 20 mph through Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties small hail possible within these storms. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9MD80g1T78 — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 6, 2019

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area until 10 p.m.

Warm and humid conditions continue this weekend.

The threat for thunderstorms is likely again Saturday with possible downpours and gusty winds within thunderstorms.

The main concern is downpours leading to localized flooding.

