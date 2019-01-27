MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Heavy smoke can be seen at least a mile from a reported fire in McCandless.
Firefighters are at a home on Park Edge Drive.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments and watch Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the latest.
Channel 11 saw multiple dogs being rescued.
Heavy smoke pouring from this house fire on Park Edge Drive in McCandless. I saw multiple dogs being rescued. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/P8aVoixifR— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) January 27, 2019
Heavy smoke from house along Park edge Drive here in McCandless several fire companies on scene fighting the blaze #wpxi pic.twitter.com/K0Lw6hOXtz— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) January 27, 2019
The road is blocked off right now.
Heavy flames shooting from the roof of this house along Park edge Drive in McCandless #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3L1NwuqLJb— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) January 27, 2019
