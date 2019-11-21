  • MARKET SQUARE FIRE: Heavy smoke pouring from restaurant in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Smoke is pouring from a restaurant in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh.

    Firefighters can be seen battling the smoke in a video sent to us by a viewer.

    Chopper 11 is on the way to the scene. We have a crew headed there as well. Watch 11 News at Noon for LIVE updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories