MARKET SQUARE FIRE: Heavy smoke pouring from restaurant in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Smoke is pouring from a restaurant in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Firefighters can be seen battling the smoke in a video sent to us by a viewer.
Chopper 11 is on the way to the scene. We have a crew headed there as well. Watch 11 News at Noon for LIVE updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Recall alert: 97K pounds of salad recalled due to E. coli contamination
- Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- John Chapman's first wife says he was involved with several women during their marriage
- VIDEO: Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}