Heinz retirees claim new ownership eliminating health benefits

PITTSBURGH - Retirees of the former Heinz Plant are fired up, claiming Riverbend Foods, which took over the Plant, are taking their health benefits at the end of the year.
The retirees told Channel 11 they’ve worked 30 to 40 years for this and deserve it.
Channel 11 is reaching out to the company for comment, as well as the local union, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Many said they don’t have the means to pay for health care out of pocket.
Union workers at the old Heinz plant in Troy Hill rejected their latest contract offer earlier this month, though they are still open to negotiations.
