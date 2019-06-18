BELLEVUE, Pa. - Police in Bellevue are asking for the public’s assistance locating a woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.
Mary Daly, who answers to the name Colleen, is 68 years old and might be heading to the Scott Township area, police said.
Daly was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve T-shirt with “Queen” written on it. She was also wearing dark jeans.
Police said Daly is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on Daly’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bellevue Borough Police Department 412-766-7400.
