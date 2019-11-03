  • No injuries after fire sparks at Hempfield Township home

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - No injuries were reported after a fire sparked at a home in Hempfield Township early Sunday morning.

    The fire started at about 4:30 along Smith Road.

    Fire crews are still investigating the cause.

