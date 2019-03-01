HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man already accused of being a big drug dealer in the area is facing even more charges.
Police say Nickolas Hobaugh had more than 50 pounds of marijuana in his Hempfield Township house, and now allege that he sold $7,000 worth of weed to undercover cops.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko was in court as he faced judge today, and talked to his attorney about why he thinks investigators are being too aggressive.
