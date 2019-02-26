HEMPFIELD, Pa. - Power outages are still impacting people in Westmoreland County more than 48 hours after a record-setting wind storm.
Hempfield Area School District had to close for the second day because of outages at District buildings.
West Penn Power told Channel 11 crews are working to remove trees down on power lines behind Maxwell Elementary.
