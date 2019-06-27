  • Residents of apartment complex without air conditioning for 6 days

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One of the largest Westmoreland County housing apartment buildings has been without air conditioning for six days. 

    Residents in Hempfield Towers say the heat inside their apartments is stifling and unbearable. 

    The housing authority says repairs are underway, and hope to have it fixed soon as temperatures crest near 90 degrees. 

    Channel 11 is finding out what residents are doing to stay cool, and getting answers from the housing authority about the repairs. 

