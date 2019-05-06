HEMPFIELD, Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Westmoreland County, according to dispatchers.
The crash happened in the 1200 block of Baughman Hollow Road in Hempfield Township.
Dispatchers said at least one other person was flown to a hospital, as well.
The road is currently shut down in both directions.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is at the scene and will have a LIVE report with the latest developments on 11 at 11.
