HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Dozens of train cars have gone off the tracks during a derailment in Hempfield.
According to Hempfield Township Manager Jason Winters, two cars going opposite directions were both involved in the derailment.
Between 25 and 30 cars are off the tracks, but there are not believed to be any hazmat issues or other risks to the public.
Norfolk Southern is now on the scene to handle the cleanup, but it's unclear how long that will take.
