  • Train derails in Hempfield, more than a dozen cars off the tracks

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

    More than a dozen train cars have gone off the tracks during a derailment in Hempfield.

    Chopper 11 is over the scene, but details about what happened remain unclear.

    The Westmoreland County 911 supervisor told Channel 11 the derailment happened near Georges Station Road.

    This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 for the latest updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories