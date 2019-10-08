  • Here are the local hospitals that are receiving penalties from Medicare

    By: Paul J. Gough  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - A number of hospitals in western Pennsylvania will receive a reduction in Medicare reimbursement payments due to higher-than-average readmission rates.

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as of Oct. 1 is reducing Medicare payments to 127 hospitals in Pennsylvania for the rate of patients that are back in the hospital within a month of discharge, according to CMS data analyzed by Kaiser Health News. Just about every hospital in Pennsylvania received some kind of percentage off their Medicare reimbursements, ranging from 0.01 percent to 3 percent.

