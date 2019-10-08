PITTSBURGH - A number of hospitals in western Pennsylvania will receive a reduction in Medicare reimbursement payments due to higher-than-average readmission rates.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as of Oct. 1 is reducing Medicare payments to 127 hospitals in Pennsylvania for the rate of patients that are back in the hospital within a month of discharge, according to CMS data analyzed by Kaiser Health News. Just about every hospital in Pennsylvania received some kind of percentage off their Medicare reimbursements, ranging from 0.01 percent to 3 percent.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Nearly a dozen arrested after yearslong drug investigation
- Bacteria kills 3 infants at Pennsylvania hospital
- Penn State responds to letter criticizing football player's hair
- VIDEO: Crane lifts garbage truck that partially fell through concrete in Oakland
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}