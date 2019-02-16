Here's how much money Pittsburgh colleges and universities raised last year

PITTSBURGH - Carnegie Mellon University handily led all Pittsburgh-area institutions of higher education in cash donations during fiscal 2018, even though its total of $145.7 million was 6 percent less than in 2017, and the dollar drop of $9.5 million was the largest in the region.
Despite concerns over the impact of tax reform on donations to higher education due to the increased standard deduction for charitable giving, cash contributions last year hit a new high nationally, according to the Council for Advancement and Support of Education’s recently released Voluntary Support of Education survey. While some schools in the Pittsburgh region saw trends emerge in giving that were likely related, the effect was positive.
Duquesne University, which registered the biggest dollar increase over 2017 among local schools, said the use of donor-advised funds increased.
To read more, visit the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
