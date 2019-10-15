PITTSBURGH - Graduates of both Pittsburgh-based law schools who took the Pennsylvania bar examination in July did their alma maters proud. Passage percentages for first-time takers of the text topped the commonwealth's average.
The University of Pittsburgh reported that its first-time pass rate was 91.36 percent in July 2019, highest in the commonwealth. In fact, Pitt was the only law school in the commonwealth with a passage rate topping 90 percent.
Duquesne University School of Law’s first-time pass rate was 87.88 percent.
