PITTSBURGH - As part of its Rolling Study Halls initiative, Google installed Wi-Fi on school buses at the McGuffey School District in Claysville, about 50 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.
The tech giant started the program as a pilot one year ago in 16 rural communities nationally, where students have particularly long bus rides and poor internet access at home.
Related Headlines
Rolling Study Halls provides each eligible school district with Wi-Fi connectivity on the buses, a device for each student and a stipend for an onboard tutor, in an effort to bridge the “homework gap.”
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
- Car crashes 35 feet over hillside, slams into store
- WATCH: Yasiel Puig goes after Pirates players in bench-clearing brawl
- VIDEO: Ryan Shazier jumps into new level of physical rehab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}