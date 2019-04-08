  • Here's why Google is putting Wi-Fi on local school buses

    By: By Julia Mericle – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - As part of its Rolling Study Halls initiative, Google installed Wi-Fi on school buses at the McGuffey School District in Claysville, about 50 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.

    The tech giant started the program as a pilot one year ago in 16 rural communities nationally, where students have particularly long bus rides and poor internet access at home.

    Related Headlines

    Rolling Study Halls provides each eligible school district with Wi-Fi connectivity on the buses, a device for each student and a stipend for an onboard tutor, in an effort to bridge the “homework gap.”

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories