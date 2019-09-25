PITTSBURGH - Before Mt. Lebanon established its stormwater fund in September 2011, the township spent an average of $150,000 annually to manage the stormwater that pooled and flowed through the neighborhood.
Today, after the implementation of a stormwater fee, Mt. Lebanon Municipal Manager Keith McGill said the township generates about $1.5 million annually to address stormwater-related issues, such as pollution control.
Mt. Lebanon proved an early adopter of a stormwater fee in the Pittsburgh region, but Dan Deiseroth, president at The Gateway Engineers Inc., said the stormwater fees are spreading to more Pittsburgh neighborhoods, including Whitehall, Dormont and Monroeville.
