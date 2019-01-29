Here We Go! Pittsburgh named best city for football fans

PITTSBURGH - There's a new honor for the city of Pittsburgh and it shouldn't come as a surprise.
WalletHub has ranked the Steel City number one in the country when it comes to football fans. Of course, being the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers helped with that.
The ranking was based on things like team performance, franchise value and fan engagement.
Pittsburgh tied Green Bay with the most engaged NFL fans and ranked the city in the top five for the most accessible NFL stadiums.
Pittsburgh beat out 240 other cities like Boston, Green Bay and New York.
Cleveland came in last on the list of NFL cities.
