  • Here We Go! Pittsburgh named best city for football fans

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There's a new honor for the city of Pittsburgh and it shouldn't come as a surprise.

    WalletHub has ranked the Steel City number one in the country when it comes to football fans. Of course, being the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers helped with that. 

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The ranking was based on things like team performance, franchise value and fan engagement.

    Pittsburgh tied Green Bay with the most engaged NFL fans and ranked the city in the top five for the most accessible NFL stadiums.

    Pittsburgh beat out 240 other cities like Boston, Green Bay and New York.

    Cleveland came in last on the list of NFL cities. 

    Source: WalletHub

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories