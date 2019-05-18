Hershey releasing emoji-imprinted chocolate bars

HERSHEY, Pa. - Hershey is redesigning its flagship chocolate bar, which now won't feature the company's logo on its milk chocolate rectangles.
That hasn't happened since the Hershey bar launched in 1900.
Instead, the company will imprint 25 emojis.
It's only for a limited time this summer.
