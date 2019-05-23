  • HIDDEN HEROES: Today Show celebrating military caregivers, including local man, Thursday

    Updated:

    WEXFORD, Pa. - The story of a Wexford man who cares for his 86-year-old veteran father will be highlighted Thursday morning on the Today Show.

    In an hour dedicated to celebrating the “hidden heroes” who are military caregivers, Savannah Guthrie and Tom Hanks will co-host live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

    Watch the Today Show this morning on Channel 11 as a light is shined on military caregivers and the struggles they face.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories