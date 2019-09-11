  • High school football player shot in the back just missing his spine

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - An 18-year-old student athlete was shot in McKeesport early Tuesday morning.

    Carlitos Napper was celebrating his birthday when he was shot.

    A bullet him in the back and he told Channel 11, it was just a millimeter away from his spine.

    "The next thing I know I just heard gunshots, I sped off and then I felt it like, 'I think I got shot,'" Napper said.

    He's now recovering at home and will miss part of his senior football season at McKeesport High School.

    No arrests have been made.

