High school teams find ways to beat the heat during extreme temperatures

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in Pittsburgh, and while everyone felt the heat, it was most apparent for student-athletes working to get in shape for their brand-new seasons.
Athletic Director for Pittsburgh Public Schools Kevin said this health risk isn’t being taken lightly. Some teams are cutting practices short while others are finding ways to stay indoors.
While Pittsburgh football teams did practice despite the early dismissal from school, outdoor practices were cut in half and some teams had film sessions.
Channel 11 spoke to Steelers Head Trainer John Norwig last month. He said high school coaches are well aware of what September heat can bring.
“You have to have someone there to monitor you whether it is a coach or athletic trainer. If you don't feel right you're dizzy you see somebody vomit you're fatigued, you have to report those things. It is the player's responsibility to report that to the coach or athletic trainer,” he said.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- Man killed in shooting that sent bullet into bar, injuring woman
- Colin Kaepernick face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ ad campaign
- VIDEO: Dog killed in program for prison inmates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}