PITTSBURGH - Time to break out the shorts and T-shirts!
It will feel more like mid-June Wednesday as warm air from the south pushes high temperatures near 80 degrees. It would be the first time Pittsburgh has made it to 80 degrees since October 10.
Most of the day will be dry, but a shower or storm could pop up late in the day or during the evening.
A bigger threat for strong to severe storms moves in Thursday, especially late in the day and at night. Strong winds, heavy rain and hail will be possible with any storm that forms.
Our team of meteorologists has been tracking this system for several days, and we are watching closely to see when and where the ingredients for damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours could set up.
