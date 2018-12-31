0 Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2019: Events, road closures, more

PITTSBURGH - The Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2019 will be celebrating its 25th "Silver Jubilee" anniversary.

The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Monday as the city rings in the new year with live music, dance, theater, comedy, magic and kids' activities.

Events

6-6:15 p.m.

The fireworks display kicks off Highmark First Night Pittsburgh annually. The event includes a Zambelli fireworks display and music from the Dollar Bank Stage.

Various times

A one-of-a-kind show with fire and ice carving, music and chainsaw snow shooting.

8-8:30 p.m.

The "Black and Gold Turns Silver" parade is packed with performance groups and loaded with artistic surprises, including the traditional art cars and signature giant puppets from Studio Capezzuti. The parade starts at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and ends after turning right on Stanwix Street toward the Allegheny River.

11:55-11:59 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Officials said fireworks will be a "game-time" decision due to weather conditions.

“They are expecting I believe between a half inch and 1 inch of rain and our concern is the winds which are scheduled to arrive just about the same time as the fireworks. Will probably be shall we say a game-time decision," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

A wind advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday for the entire area. Wind gusts could gust as high as 35 mph.

The Grand Finale will include a countdown to midnight on the Highmark Stage, the raising of the Future of Pittsburgh ball atop Penn Avenue Place, a spectacular Zambelli Fireworks display and music from Durand Jones & The Indications.

Admission

Admission buttons are $10 each and grant access to all indoor and outdoor events in the Cultural District on Monday. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

Safety

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials urge everyone to be safe, respectful and law-abiding citizens.

“First Night is a Pittsburgh tradition and Public Safety will be there to assure a safe experience for all,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Hissrich said. “We ask that people behave responsibly and safely. As with other large events downtown and elsewhere in the city, there will be a significant police presence to maintain safety.”

Officials are urging people not to drink and drive and said officers will be actively looking for impaired drivers.

Pittsburgh police will work with other law agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police, state park rangers, Port Authority police and the Allegheny County Police. The Mounted Unit also will be on hand.

Drones are not allowed.

The city law prohibits the use of any fireworks, even those that are legal, within 150 feet of a structure.

Officials say celebratory gunfire remains a problem in many cities and that the results are often tragic. They said there will be zero tolerance of illegal gun use. Officers will respond to all ShotSpotter activations and will arrest anyone caught discharging a firearm.

Road Closures

Penn Avenue at Stanwix Street to Sixth Street will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Starting at 12 p.m., Penn Avenue will be closed from Stanwix Street to Tenth Street.

Sixth Street will be closed from 8-8:45 p.m. for the Highmark First Night Pittsburgh Parade, but will otherwise remain open throughout the event.

Tenth Street will be closed from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Penn Avenue for the duration of the Highmark First Night Pittsburgh Parade starting at 7:30 p.m.

Stanwix Street from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard will be closed at 10 p.m. on Monday through 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

11 Stanwix Street Garage, operated by Alco Parking Corporation, can only be accessed from the garage’s Fort Duquesne Boulevard entrance.

EQT Plaza garage will be closed and inaccessible from 4 p.m. on Monday through 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sixth & Penn Garage located at 542 Penn Avenue will be closed and inaccessible from 4 p.m. on Monday through 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fifth Avenue Extension will be closed from Fifth Avenue Place to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. (Fifth Avenue Place Parking garage is still accessible from Liberty Avenue.)

Seventh Street will be closed from Liberty Avenue to the entrance of Theater Square Parking Garage. (Parking garage access only accessible from Fort Duquesne Boulevard).

Maddock Place will be closed from Penn Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Eighth Street will be closed from Liberty Avenue (Tito Way) to Ft Duquesne Boulevard (parking lot access only accessible from Fort Duquesne Boulevard).

Ninth Street will be closed from Liberty Avenue to the Ninth and Penn Garage (parking garage access only accessible from Fort Duquesne Boulevard).

Garrison Place will be closed from Exchange Way to French Way (parking lot access only accessible from Fort Duquesne Boulevard).

Exchange Way will be closed from Garrison Place to 8th Street (parking access only accessible from 10th Street).

All alleys leading into the footprint from Penn Avenue, Liberty Avenue, 6-10th Streets, including, Cecil CLO Academy Way, Barkers Place, Scott Place and French Way.



