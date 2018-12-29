Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2019: Events, ticket info

PITTSBURGH - The Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2019 will be celebrating its 25th "Silver Jubilee" anniversary.
The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 as the city rings in the new year with live music, dance, theater, comedy, magic and kids' activities.
Events
Dollar Bank Children's Fireworks
6-6:15 p.m.
The fireworks display kicks-off Highmark First Night Pittsburgh annually. The event includes a Zambelli fireworks display and continued music from the Dollar Bank Stage.
Ice Creations
Various times
A one-of-a-kind show with fire and ice carving, music and chainsaw snow shooting.
New Year's Eve Parade
8-8:30 p.m.
The "Black and Gold Turns Silver" parade is packed with performance groups and loaded with artistic surprises, including the traditional art cars and signature giant puppets from Studio Capezzuti. The parade starts at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and ends after turning right on Stanwix Street toward the Allegheny River.
Future of Pittsburgh Grand Finale
11:55-11:59 p.m.
The Grand Finale will include a countdown to midnight on the Highmark Stage, the raising of the Future of Pittsburgh ball atop Penn Avenue Place, a spectacular Zambelli Fireworks display and continued music from Durand Jones & The Indications.
Admission
Admission buttons are $10 each and grants access to all indoor and outdoor events in the Cultural District on Dec. 31. Kids five and under are free.
