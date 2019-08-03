PITTSBURGH - Zone 2 police officers are investigating gunfire that hit several parked cars on Perry Street near Wylie Avenue.
Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert just after 1:30 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they reported finding three parked cars had been hit by bullets.
Police said there are no victims and no reports of anyone showing up to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
