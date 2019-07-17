PITTSBURGH - A young girl was shot in the Hill District Tuesday night.
Officers found the young girl shot in the stomach on the sidewalk, according to police.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Our crew at the scene on White Hill Drive saw a large police presence and investigators placing evidence markers.
The girl was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Police said right now there are no suspects.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}